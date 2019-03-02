Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Two KwaZulu-Natal companies are on a mission to explore export opportunities for their products in India.

DURBAN - Two KwaZulu-Natal companies are on a mission to explore export opportunities for their products in India. Royalty Agri-Biz in Pietermaritzburg and Pinetown’s Your Best Choice will be part of the Outward Trade and Investment Mission to New Delhi and Mumbai from March 3-8.

The mission, organised and funded by the Department of Trade and Industry, aims to increase the trade of value-added goods and investment between South Africa and India.

Director of Royalty Agri-Biz, Fatima Cele, said the trip to India could not have come at a more opportune time as the company was expanding by acquiring a tannery that would enable it to produce leather and leather products for the export market.

“We are sourcing cow hides from local farmers and communities. We then process them and supply people who make drums, shields, cushions and carpets. But we have decided to look at the bigger market and produce leather for the manufacturing of leather products,” she said.

She added that she would be using the trip to India to learn about the Indian leather market and to explore possible opportunities her company could take advantage of and export leather and leather products to India.

Subasen Naidoo, chief executive of Your Best Choice, said his company was on the verge of breaking into the export market after shipping samples of his moringa products to the US, Colombia, Brazil, Ghana, Australia and the UK.

“We attended the Americas Food and Beverage Show in Miami through the assistance of the dti in October where we got a good order from Ghana and generated good trade leads in America and other countries. We are excited that these leads are steadily developing into concrete deals.”

