KZN confirms its first Correctional Services Covid-19 case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The first Correctional Services Covid-19 positive case has been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, taking the number of officials and inmates who have contracted the disease to 355 across the country. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that an official who tested positive on Wednesday was the first Covid-19 case in the province. Nxumalo said he could not disclose further details about the facility where the official was stationed. “Due to extreme stigmatisation that our officials have been subjected to, we no longer disclose centres where inmates or officials are based. It’s so abhorrent. Our officials are being insulted and denied entry into some shops,” he said. Nxumalo added the department was following all the procedures detailed by the Department of Health in terms of tracing direct contacts and decontamination of the area.

The department’s Covid-19 statistics as of May 13 include 223 cases in the Eastern Cape, while the Western Cape has 102, Limpopo 2, Gauteng 15, and the Northern Cape and KZN have one case. One case has been confirmed at the head office. Three people have died and 92 are in recovery.

Earlier this week, the DCS said it had appointed a medical advisory panel and additional nursing personnel to strengthen its capacity in dealing with Covid-19.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union prov incial secretary, Nthabeleng Molefe, said the KZN official who tested positive worked at a DCS facility on the South Coast. The union was waiting for a full report as Department of Health officials were still at the facility.

Molefe said while the department was doing all it could to fight the spread of the virus, there were still inconsistencies with the issuing of personal protective equipment (PPE) in some of the centres.

One of the challenges, according to Molefe, was a shortage of uniforms in KZN which might pose a threat in terms of containing the spread of the virus. She said officials were expected to wash their clothes daily after use and with winter approaching, this might prove challenging.

“In the province, the department indicated that they’re sourcing washing machines to mitigate the spread of the virus through clothes,” said Molefe.

Another concern was overcrowding in the centres, as it would only take one infected offender to spread the virus to many, said Molefe.

Last week, the Presidency announced President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the parole release of selected low-risk prisoners to alleviate pressure at correctional services facilities amid the pandemic.

The process, which is expected to take up to 10 weeks, will see 19000 prisoners released on parole to finish their sentences at home.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s actions were motivated by the call from the UN that all countries should reduce the number of prisoners to allow for better conditions for social distancing.

Zia Wasserman, national prisons co-ordinator for Sonke Gender Justice, said the department faced a mammoth task and had put some good measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 in prisons. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing a steady increase in the numbers of officials and inmates testing positive,” she said.

Wasserman said they were concerned there was an insufficient supply of PPE, and screening was being overwhelmingly prioritised over testing.

“Coupled with overcrowding and the high risk of co-morbidity considering the high rates of HIV and TB in the prisons, we fear that the numbers of positive cases we are seeing now are only the tip of the iceberg,” she said.