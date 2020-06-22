KZN cop accused of stripping girlfriend naked then spraying her face and genitals with pepper spray

Durban - An Umlazi policeman charged with the horrific abuse of his girlfriend will continue with his bail application in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court today. Constable Eugene Mchunu, 37, is facing a charge of attempted murder, after he allegedly poured boiling water on her and pepper-sprayed her face and genitals. He will be cross-examined before magistrate Asheena Bacharam after he testified extensively during his bail application on Thursday regarding the June 5 incident in which he allegedly stripped his girlfriend naked and then assaulted her. It has been alleged that Mchunu forced the woman, who at the time was with her cousin at a petrol station drawing money for her parents, into his vehicle early that morning. The State has alleged that he then took her to his home where he forced a firearm into her mouth and told her she was going to die.

He allegedly ordered her to strip naked before tying her hands with cable ties, poured boiling water on her and pepper-sprayed her face and genitals.

He then allegedly locked her in the room and went to report for duty at the uMlazi police station. Once there, he requested permission to use a police vehicle which he used to drive back to his home and then to take her to Prince Mshiyeni hospital.

The State has opposed Mchunu’s bail application.

Mchunu, while testifying during the application, claimed that his girlfriend went willingly with him that morning and that she refused to get out of his vehicle when he asked her to. He told the court he would not have taken her home with him at that time because he had another woman at his home.

Mchunu alleged that when he got home his girlfriend had picked up a kettle full of boiling water and tried to throw it at him and he had reacted by kicking the kettle out of her hands.

He said the other woman was standing behind him in the room at the time. He said he had “no comment” when prosecutor Linda Radebe asked about the cable-tie injures on her wrists.

“I trust that all the victim is saying is not true. They (her family) are forcing her to lay a charge,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu told the court about a previous incident where he alleged that his girlfriend had been stabbed during a fight with him. He said she had previously laid a charge against him but it had been withdrawn.

“She picked up a knife while we were fighting. I ended up grabbing the knife from her. I don’t know how the knife stabbed her. I did not stab her. If I had stabbed her she would have died,” he said.

Mchunu asked the court to grant him bail of R1000 saying he would lose his job if bail was denied and that he was required to support his 5-year-old child he had with his girlfriend. He said he would relocate to Waterloo in Verulam, and that he would not interfere with her.

However, testifying in opposition to the bail application, SAPS investigating officer Wayne Unger said when he visited the woman in hospital, she had told him that she was “terrified” of him (Mchunu).

He said her family had been financially assisting her to support the child.

“The burns and the wrists where the cable tie was are very serious injuries. She will be scarred for life. The victim was very fearful. She fears the accused in a big way and she fears for her life,” said Unger.

“All of the family fear the accused because of his past actions. He is a threat to the victim and her family. He is a threat to her mother, her brother, her father and her cousin. Relocation will not solve the problem. He has intimidated the victim in the past to force her to withdraw a charge. He removed her from the crime scene,” he said.

“Members of her family have asked for interdicts. There was a criminal case against him but it was withdrawn. The accused punched the victim’s father on his mouth and he lost his teeth. On three occasions he went to a female family member asking where the victim was and assaulted her. And, on one occasion he put a firearm to her head, on another he used a Taser gun on her because he thought the family member was hiding the victim,” he said.

Unger further alleged that someone had tampered with the crime scene although Mchunu had been kept in custody at the uMlazi police station.

“The whole room has been cleared out and emptied. It should never have been touched because it’s a crime scene,” Unger said.

He said police had not been able to trace the other woman who was present at the time of the alleged abuse.

Mchunu was remanded in custody. The bail hearing will continue today.

