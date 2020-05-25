KZN cop gunned down outside his home

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, has condemned the killing of an off-duty constable outside his home in KwaNyuswa, Hillcrest. Constable Xolani Zulu, 32, was gunned down while he was returning to his home in KwaNyuswa, Hillcrest on Friday night. “It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable’s house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun and without warning, opened fire on the constable killing him instantly,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili. She said Zulu was a married father of three young children and stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station. He had served in the SAPS for eight years. MEC Ntuli extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.

“It is disturbing that our police continue to be killed in such a brutal and senseless manner. I condemn the heinous murder of Constable Zulu, who was very young and had a lot to offer the police service. His murder demonstrates that police continue to be targeted by merciless criminals.

“I have the utmost confidence that the 72-Hour Activation Plan which includes the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and the Hawks will leave no stone unturned so that the perpetrators can face the full might of the law,” said Ntuli.

National Commissioner John Sitole conveyed his condolences to Zulu’s family. “I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan will yield positive results."

He said the province has implemented the 72-Hour Activation Plan and all the necessary resources needed to investigate this incident have been mobilised. The members that escaped the attack have been afforded the initial debriefing as prescribed by the Employee Health and Wellness. The family of the deceased member will also be afforded the necessary bereavement support.

