KZN councillors' pay hike disallowed

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has put the brakes on a move by uMgungundlovu District Municipality councillors to increase their salaries. The ANC councillors in the embattled municipality, against the objections of opposition parties, approved a 4% salary increase for councillors three weeks ago, and sent the proposal to Hlomuka to be confirmed. The councillors were informed during a council meeting last week that Hlomuka had denied their increases on the basis that the municipality was not in a financial position to afford them. Its revenue collection was poor and the municipality had an unrealistic and unfunded budget. Some ANC councillors have vowed to challenge the decision and a delegation is to meet with the MEC. IFP councillor Bukelani Zuma said they welcomed Hlomuka’s decision.

“It is pretty clear the municipality is not doing well in terms of revenue collection, and the increase would have therefore been unaffordable.

“We believe the proposed increase should have been redirected to service delivery. We have water supply issues, and in light of Covid-19 water has become a critical resource and, as such, we believe the money should be redirected to special water projects,” he said.

Bongumusa Nhlabathi, the DA’s councillor in the district, said the party had written to Hlomuka asking him to block the increase.

“We applaud Hlomuka for the decision. We argued that the money should instead be redirected towards social relief programmes for the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to that, we had raised concerns about the municipality’s cash flow problems. Currently, the municipality can barely afford its monthly operational costs.”

UMgungundlovu district mayor Thobekile Maphumulo said the council had resolved to send a delegation to speak to Hlomuka about the decision.

She said part of the reason Hlomuka had turned the increases down was that the municipality was not doing well in terms of revenue collection. “The question from Cogta was since the municipality is not doing well in terms of collections, what money was to be used to pay the increases? It was questioned whether we were going to be using grants to pay those increases,” she said.

She added that the lack of payment for services was a serious problem.

“We spend a fortune purchasing water and distributing it to communities, but communities are not paying,” Maphumulo said.

“In some cases those willing to pay are put off by our billing system, which is something that we have to sort out, and there are people who qualify for a portion of the services for free, but they are not coming forward to register their indigent status.”

Cogta had not responded to a request for comment by publication deadline.

The Mercury