KZN Covid-19 recoveries on the increase

Durban - While KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the second highest number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, the number of people who have recovered from the virus continues to increase. According to the latest figures released by the KZN Department of Health, 94 682 people in the province have beaten Covid-19 while there are 14 313 active cases. The KZN Covid-19 death toll stands at 575. eThekwini remains the district with the highest number of confirmed cases. Picture: KZN Department of Health As per the latest details from the National Department of Health, SA had a cumulative total of 615 701 confirmed cases with 194 more deaths reported:

57 from KwaZulu-Natal

61 from Gauteng

4 from Northern Cape

12 from Eastern Cape

60 from Western Cape

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13 502.

SA’s recoveries now stand at 525 242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%.

In a recent interview with eNCA, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said the country's infection rate was on a steady downward trend.

Karim added that those downward trends are continuing and he was feeling more confident about KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, two of the provinces he was most concerned about.

He said SA was now in the post-peak decline.

"Overall, we seem to be over the peak. Key to this is for us to ensure that we continue prevention measures so the decline can come to a very low number of cases which will reduce the risk of surges," he said.

The Mercury