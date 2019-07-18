KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Supplied

Durban - DESPITE having the largest slice of KwaZulu-Natal’s total budget, the Department of Education says it is desperate for more money to meet all its financial obligations. The department tabled its budget of R54billion yesterday, which is R3bn more than last year.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu detailed several functions that were experiencing funding shortfalls because of the inadequate budget. A large piece of the department’s budget goes towards the salaries of employees.

“At the risk of sounding pompous, the size of this department is only second to the SANDF. However, that is not reflected in the budget allocated over the years,” said Mshengu as he tabled his budget at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

“We state these facts to underscore our conviction that this department, as will be seen in the figures, remains disproportionately underfunded for it to realise its vision within a reasonable time,” he said. He added that one of the areas that continued to face funding shortfalls was in norms and standards for schools. Norms and standards is money to cover general maintenance of schools.

The department said the national amount for norms and standards at schools (quintile 1, 2 and 3) was about R1300 per pupil, but in KZN the allocation per student was R955. This had created a funding shortfall of about R948m. About R1.6bn was needed for poorer schools (quintile 1 to 3). The number of these schools had increased by 97 from 4975 to 5072.

“Given the disproportionate underfunding we have spoken about, the department is failing to meet the national threshold of per learner allocation,” Mshengu said.

Another function facing budgetary constraints was pupil transport. The department said that in the last financial year, it had around R331m for the function and faced a funding shortfall of about R125m, which was provided by the provincial treasury, giving a total of R456m. This amount would only cover about 58000 pupils who were already benefiting, leaving 42000 not funded.

Giving the breakdown of its budget for other functions, the department said it budgeted R1.3bn for learning and teaching support material.

It had received a grant of about R27m from the national Department of Water for sanitary towels and a dignity programme that benefited about 956000 girl pupils.

About R1.6bn had been set aside for the National School Nutrition Programme that provides meals to 2million pupils in poorer schools.

The chairman of the Education Portfolio Committee, Jomo Sibiya, said funding was a serious challenge for the department, adding that some schools were unable to pay their municipal accounts.

DA education spokesperson Imraan Keeka said the new leadership of the department must act to root out corruption.

The Mercury