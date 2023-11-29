KZN Department of Education says matric exams have gone smoothly

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said they are pleased with the smooth running of the matric exams, with the exams expected to conclude next week. The matric exams started on October 30 and will conclude on December 6. The department said the matric candidates in the province will be writing the biggest paper, English HL P3 (3 hours), English FAL P3 (2.5 hours) and English SAL P3 (2.5 hours) in the morning session.

“The department would like to thank all personnel who were involved in ensuring not only that the learners were prepared for the examinations, but for also ensuring that the examinations were free from leaks and irregularities.” MEC Mbali Frazer and HOD Nkosinathi Ngcobo said they also want to express their gratitude to all the matric candidates, who conducted themselves with integrity from the first day of the exams to the last day. “As we congratulate all our learners for reaching this milestone, we want to urge them to continue to conduct themselves appropriately beyond this point. We strongly discourage the attendance of pen-down celebrations and matric rage parties, which are extremely dangerous and the conduct of learners ripping off their school uniform as a sign of excitement and achievement upon finishing their examinations.”