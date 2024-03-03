The KZN Department of Health says 161 cases of pink eye that have been confirmed in various parts of eThekwini District, since February 26, 2024. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane urged the public to avoid pink eye infection by practising good personal hygiene.

“This includes regular hand-washing, and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics, or pillows.” Simelane said the pink eye cases were recorded at Clairwood Hospital (55), KZN Children’s Hospital (50); Cato Manor Community Health Centre (39); McCord Hospital (15) and Halley Stott Clinic (2). “Now that we have confirmed cases of pink eye in eThekwini District, we are urging those who have its symptoms not to sit at home, but to visit their nearest clinic.

“During the era of Covid-19, we had developed a number of habits that promote good hygiene, such as regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitiser. “Those are some of the things we need to re-orient ourselves with,” said Simelane. The Department said that pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball.

“This membrane is called the conjunctiva. When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they're more visible. “This is what causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink. Pink eye also is called conjunctivitis.” The department said pink eye is most often caused by a viral infection, also known as viral conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious.

“It also can be caused by a bacterial infection, an allergic reaction, or in babies an incompletely opened tear duct. Though pink eye can be irritating, it rarely affects your vision. Treatment can help ease the discomfort of pink eye.” The department said that pink eye can be contagious, getting an early diagnosis and taking certain precautions can help limit its spread. Pink eye infection can be prevented if these steps are followed.

* Don't touch your eyes with your hands. * Wash your hands often. * Use a clean towel and wash cloth daily.

* Don't share towels or wash cloths. * Change your pillowcases often. * Throw away old eye cosmetics, such as mascara.