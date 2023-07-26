KZN Department of Public Works wants more young people trained in making furniture

Durban - MEC for Public Works and Human Settlement Sipho “KK” Nkosi says the department wants to roll out the furniture manufacturing programme in Durban, that trains young people in the art, design and making of the furniture, to other parts of the province. On Tuesday, Nkosi engaged with the first group of trainees in Durban. There are 20 people being trained in eThekwini in this skill under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)

He said the department plans to have at least 60 people in three different districts being trained in furniture making by next year. “We have identified the area of uMzinyathi District where we want to open another centre by next year and we will also be looking for another district. We already have people training in the eThekwini metro, so the plan is to have three districts by next year. “We engaged with the trainees in eThekwini and we have advised them that they should form a co-operative, and the government will train them in financial management and will also fund them (to start operating),” he said.