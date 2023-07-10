KZN Department of Transport says some roads affected by heavy snow fall, motorists urged to drive carefully

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has cautioned motorists to be extra vigilant on the road as some parts of the province are experiencing heavy snowfall leading to some roads being closed. The department said the R617 in Kingscote was closed.

“Other roads around Kokstad, Underburg and along the Drakensberg area are also being monitored. The department has since activated emergency personnel and Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to work with local traffic and be on high alert.” The department added that on all roads which might be affected, the teams are working on alternative routes. “The department has also activated the infrastructure team to be on standby to clear roads if needed. Motorists should expect delays in areas affected as there might be a traffic backlog due to road closures and work of emergency teams.”

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that motorists need to observe the rules of the road and to cooperate with traffic authorities. "The indication from weather services is that the situation will continue for the next few days. We appeal to road users to postpone their trips where possible, especially along areas that are snowing." Hlomuka added: ''We also appeal for maximum cooperation with the law enforcement agencies where they are warning of diversions and road closures.