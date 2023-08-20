KZN drug crime stats register increase, police are cracking down on operations

Durban – There was a 5.1% increase in drug-related crime in KwaZulu-Natal in the first quarter crime stats for the 2023/2024 financial year compared to the same period last year. This is according to the crime stats released by the police on Friday.

According to the stats in April 2022 to June 2022, there were 5 242 cases reported and in April 2023 to June 2023 there were 5 511 cases reported. The increase in cases is seen as positive for the police due to the clandestine nature of drug crimes and cases are reported only as a direct result of police action. The police recorded a breakthrough on Friday in drug matters when they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly running a clandestine drug lab in KwaDabeka.