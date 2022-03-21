KZN education community mourns the death of former head Dr Enock Nzama

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal education community is in mourning following the death of the former head of department (HOD) Dr Enoch Nzama, who has been described as a dedicated servant who rose through the ranks. In a statement, KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the departure of Dr Nzama. Dr Nzama was a consummate and quintessential professional who served the department with distinction.

“Our fervent prayers are with his family and we hope that God will comfort them during this very difficult period.” Dr Nzama died on Sunday after a long illness. “He served the department meritoriously from the time when he was an educator up until he occupied the highest office, where he served as a Chief Director for TVET Colleges, deputy director-general: Curriculum Development and Delivery, and ultimately as the head of department,” said Mshengu.

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Portfolio Committee also expressed its condolences. Chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said in a statement, “On behalf of the committee, I wish to state that our thoughts are with the family at this time of sorrow and that we hold the family close in our thoughts.” He described Nzama as an asset in education who served with “utmost dedication”. DA Education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said the DA in KZN wished to express sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues in education on the death of the former HOD of Education who served this high office of department from 2011 until his retirement last year.

