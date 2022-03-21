KZN education community mourns the death of former head Dr Enock Nzama

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal education community is in mourning following the death of the former head of department (HOD) Dr Enoch Nzama, who has been described as a dedicated servant who rose through the ranks.
In a statement, KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the departure of Dr Nzama. Dr Nzama was a consummate and quintessential professional who served the department with distinction.
“Our fervent prayers are with his family and we hope that God will comfort them during this very difficult period.”
Dr Nzama died on Sunday after a long illness.
“He served the department meritoriously from the time when he was an educator up until he occupied the highest office, where he served as a Chief Director for TVET Colleges, deputy director-general: Curriculum Development and Delivery, and ultimately as the head of department,” said Mshengu.
KZN Education might recall its former head over his alleged involvement in a PPE corruption scandal
KZN district's school governing bodies stand by call for parents to keep kids at home
Report finds KZN Education MEC’s car hire improper but public protector clears him of wrongdoing
KZN’s dire shortage of principals, deputies
5 Newlands East schoolgirls expelled over viral bullying video
KZN Education gets R52m for replacement teachers
The KwaZulu-Natal Education Portfolio Committee also expressed its condolences. Chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said in a statement, “On behalf of the committee, I wish to state that our thoughts are with the family at this time of sorrow and that we hold the family close in our thoughts.”
He described Nzama as an asset in education who served with “utmost dedication”.
DA Education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said the DA in KZN wished to express sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues in education on the death of the former HOD of Education who served this high office of department from 2011 until his retirement last year.
“He served at several levels, starting as an educator before reaching this highest office. We pray for strength and comfort for his loved and closest ones during this time of bereavement. Surely his passing will be very painful and sad for them,” he said.
The Mercury