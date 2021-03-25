KZN Education Department praised for concluding appeals of offending staff

DURBAN - THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education has upheld 11 of the 12 rulings made related to serious offences committed by teachers and other staff in the department. The department said while these cases took varied periods to be dealt with, the appeals against the rulings were submitted to MEC Kwazi Mshengu this month. “In March, 12 such appeals were finalised, with the finding of guilt made by the presiding officers of the hearings being upheld in 11 of those cases.” These cases include five of assault, two of sexual assault, one case of instigating pupils to rebel, a case of absenteeism from school and workshops, an unauthorised school trip, one case of abuse of a state vehicle, and a case of misinterpretation of legislation and the locking up of school officials and pupils at a boarding school. “The disciplinary process, including the outcome of appeals, should sound a warning to employees of the consequences of committing misconduct.”

It said both the department and the Education Ministry were serious about ensuring there was discipline and professionalism among staff.

The department said the South African Council of Educators (Sace) may also institute disciplinary proceedings against these educators for breaching its professional code of ethics.

Consequences may include being barred from serving as an educator in South Africa.

“The final sanctions following the appeal process in the 11 cases range from dismissal from service to suspension with pay for periods not exceeding three months, coupled with written warnings where necessary.”

Thirona Moodley, KZN chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said the union was pleased that the department was finally acting on appeals.

“We hope that this will be ongoing,” she said.

However, Moodley said concerns with delays in the disciplinary process had been raised with the department.

She said that as the employer, the department had the responsibility and obligation to ensure that all disciplinary processes, including appeals, were concluded as soon as possible.

“We have always complained about the delays in the appeals process which at times may be prolonged over years,” said Moodley.

“Delays in this process result in the educators being left in limbo for years, not knowing their fate. It also registers as wasteful expenditure as these employees are being paid while the matter is on appeal,” she said.

The DA Education spokesperson, Dr Imran Keeka, said the party welcomed the finalisation of the appeals.

“The DA is pleased that these cases have reached conclusion,” he said.

Keeka said the department had one of the largest staff components in the country, and as a result it was not uncommon for many instances requiring disciplinary measures to arise.

However, Keeka said there were many cases that had been allowed to drag on endlessly.

As a result, perpetrators of serious offences were allowed to continue working, which caused significant anxiety and emotional turmoil.

“The reality, though, is that internal processes without pressing criminal charges where applicable amount to a mere slap on the wrist,” said Keeka.

President of the KZN SA Principals Association, Linda Shezi, said it was understandable why disciplinary processes took long to unfold.

However, Shezi said swift, effective outcomes would ensure the protection of pupils and that justice was served in good time.

He said the Sace code of conduct was detailed and clear in this regard.

“As educators, we have a duty to care for the learners assigned to us. This means looking after them as if they were our own children,” said Shezi.

National Teachers Union’s general secretary Cynthia Barnes said many teachers have been released from the department without a thorough investigation.

Barnes said when offences were reported to the department against educators, the presiding officers did not dig into the allegations adequately to prove that the violation was committed.

“The department’s disciplinary processes are correct, but judgments cannot be reached without the matter being thoroughly investigated,” she said.

