KZN Education Department says it requires R1bn to reopen schools safely in June

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KZN Department of Education will need almost R1billion to meet the Covid-19 safety and security demands before schools open on June 1. This emerged yesterday during an education portfolio committee meeting. About 151448 matric pupils and 217629 Grade 7s are expected to return to KZN schools as part of a staggered approach. The department told the committee the R1bn did not include funds required to employ substitute teachers or hire additional buses for scholar transport. It also needed a further R150m to repair damaged schools, about R400m for the personal protective equipment for Grade 12 and 7 pupils for six months, R82m for exams and R147m for furniture.

An additional R116m was required to hire more than 3000 cleaners, employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Had it employed its own cleaners, the department would have paid about R500m.

The department’s advocate, Bheki Masuku, said they may have to fill up to 3000 posts if teachers at risk of getting the virus did not return to school.

However, this could only be assessed once schools reopened, said Masuku.

Another department official, Dr Barney Mthembu, detailed key priorities that would have to be attended to before the schools opened.

Mthembu said they would look to procure mobile classrooms, as repairs to the more than 239 damaged schools could extend beyond June 1.

More buses would be procured to ensure social distancing during the transporting of pupils, he said.

The school nutrition programme would be closely monitored and they would engage with traders selling food outside the schools, to ensure health standards were not compromised.

Progressed pupils would be accommodated at camps, for a set period, to allow them to focus on their studies and help them to catch up.

Mthembu said the current SANDF accommodation in the province was being considered as an option to accommodate these pupils.

However, the department’s plan came under fire from the portfolio committee who found it incomplete and lacking in details such as a proper timeline.

The committee said it believed it would be difficult to implement.

It said there were no actual dates attached to the targets, which made it difficult to perform oversight and ensure the targets were met.

Chairperson of the education portfolio committee, Jomo Sibiya, said scholar transport needed to be prioritised to ensure there was no breach in the Covid-19 regulations when transporting pupils.

The Mercury