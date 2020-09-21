KZN Education Department slammed over mud schools

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has been criticised for failing to eradicate mud schools. The department said that there were nine mud schools in the Harry Gwala district. However, the department said that of more than 6000 school in the province, these were the last mud schools and it was already in the process of eradicating them. The issue was raised during a debate in the legislature as the department recently tabled its adjustment budget. DA MPL Imran Keeka said it was unacceptable that there were pupils in the province who were attending mud schools.

“This is not just shameful, it begs the question who should be blamed and held accountable for this,” he said.

NFP’s Vikizitha Mlotshwa said it was also concerning that the department had still not been able to supply mobile classes to schools, which had led to overcrowding.

“We are also concerned that there are some schools in this province that do not have toilets at all, and pupils are therefore forced to use public fields to relieve themselves,” said Mlotshwa.

ANC MPL P Caluza said it was shameful that mud schools were still a common feature.

“But we must stress that when the opposition raises this matter, they should raise it factually, out of the nine schools that are still considered to be mud schools, three are being fixed,” she said.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they were addressing the issue. Three schools were in construction, tenders had been sent out for two and others were in the design stage.

