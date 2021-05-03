KZN Education Department tackles teacher shortages

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo and James Mahlokwane

DURBAN - THE Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has moved to address teacher shortages, and ordered that 700 teachers – who were identified as being surplus – to report to schools that need more staff.

The department said yesterday that it had found that 700 of 961 teachers, who had been identified as surplus in their current schools in terms of the Post Provision Norm (PPN), had not reported for duty at the schools which had shortages. The department said they had a meeting with teachers’ unions on Friday on the matter.

“All redeployed and appointed teachers are required to assume their duties from Monday, May 3, 2021. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action being taken. No school or school governing body is allowed to refuse redeployed or appointed teachers,” said the department.

Nomarashiya Caluza, of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), said the PPN process measured the ratio of pupils per teacher in the classroom.

“Each year, the department must make those calculations and send a certificate to each school, called the PPN certificate, to outline the numbers of pupils in each class and the numbers of management staff in that school.”

She said that if a school had more teachers than it required, those teachers were declared as surplus.

“Those teachers will be sent to the schools that are short of teachers, according to the PPN process, instead of them losing their jobs,” she said

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation (Naptosa) provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley said the department struggled to redeploy surplus teachers to schools that had vacancies.

“The delays are attributed to some teachers refusing to move. Others have lodged their grievances, stating that they have been unfairly identified as surplus. In some districts, there hasn’t been enough work done to place these teachers,” said Moodley.

Moodley said they supported the plan of the department, and they would ask teachers to co-operate with the department.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the resumption of schooling came as the council of education ministers was set to hold a meeting on key issues, such as whether pupils should all return to school on a full-time basis.

“The proposal is now being considered at the national joint operational and intelligence structure, where the department has since delivered a presentation at the relevant work streams.

“The council of education ministers will also consider the matter this week,” said Mhlanga.

THE MERCURY