The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal says systems are in place to ensure that there are no disruptions with the school nutrition programme when schools reopen this week. In a statement, the department said it has put systems in place to ensure that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) commences on Wednesday when schools open for the new academic year.

The programme came under scrutiny last year after a tender to handle the programme was mishandled. The department had changed the model of feeding schools, instead of awarding many smaller tenders to people living close to school, it chose to appoint one supplier for the entire province. The supplier struggled to deliver, leaving thousands of children hungry. “The NSNP, together with all other education services, will start on January 17 when pupils return to school for the new academic year 2024.

“The 1 747 appointed service providers, who are currently in their second year of contract, are ready to start the supply and delivery of food items to schools from tomorrow, Monday, 15 January 2024. This will ensure that all schools are able to provide meals to the learners on their first day of school,” said the department in a statement. The department said it is working with service providers to ensure that there are sufficient supplies for all the 11 feeding days in January.

The KZN legislature education portfolio committee is conducting unannounced overnight visits to schools in the Ugu District to monitor the National Schools Nutrition Programme. Picture: Supplied “In addition to providing much needed meals to the learners, the NSNP has also created 16 114 job opportunities comprising 14 868 Volunteer Food Handlers and 1 246 Chief Food Handlers. “Volunteer Food Handlers and Chief Food Handlers will be in schools from tomorrow to make the necessary preparation for the cooking to take place on the first day of school throughout all 5 436 participating schools across all 12 Districts,” it said. The department urged all parents and caregivers to send their children to school on Wednesday for teaching and learning to commence without delay.