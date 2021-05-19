KZN Education MEC calls for independent investigation into non-payment of EEI youth

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has ordered that the departments of Finance and Human Resource units work with districts to resolve challenges regarding payments to youth who were employed through the Education Employment Initiative(EEI) by next week.

This follows an outcry from many of these employees who complained about non-payment while others said they received half of the money owed to them.

The Department of Education recruited the youth to serve in schools as cleaners, administration clerks, teacher assistants and reading champions among other categories.

The EEI was launched as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus Package to ease the economic pressure experienced by communities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These employees were to be employed from December 2020 to the end of March 2021.

However, the programme was subsequently extended to the end of April 2021.

The MEC called an urgent meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issues around the EEI programme,especially regarding those who were not paid.

In a statement following the meeting, Mshengu directed that the department’s Finance and Human Resource units work together with districts to clear/unblock the causes of non-payment by the end of this week.

Mshengu said this would allow for payments to come into effect next week.

The schools have received the money from the department, he said.

He also directed the head of department, Dr Enock Nzama, to engage the services of an independent investigator.

The department said the independent investigator would audit the allegations that some schools did not pay the EEI employees in full or in part.

One of the teacher assistants, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said she had received her payment for the period of December to March. However, speaking to The Mercury on Wednesday morning, she said she was still waiting to receive payment for April.

“Even though we don’t have a specific day for receiving payments, we were expecting to be paid after May 15 because last month we were paid on the 16th,” she said.

Earlier this year, the teachers assistant told The Mercury about issues of non-payment.

THE MERCURY