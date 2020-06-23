KZN Education MEC condemns early morning attack on teachers

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, has condemned an attack near Wartburg in KZN that claimed the life of a taxi driver and left three teachers in a critical condition. On Tuesday, Mshengu visited the site in Bruyns Hill where the taxi carrying school teachers came under fire. The teachers were on their way to the Masijabule High School. MEC Kwazi Mthethwa visited the scene on Tuesday morning where a taxi driver was gunned down and three teachers left fighting for their lives following a shooting near Wartburg. Picture: KZN Dept of Education

MEC Kwazi Mshengu attended to the scene at Bruyns Hill, near Wartburg, where 3 teachers sustained gunshot wounds and the driver succumbed to his death as a result of the shooting incident.The incident happened this morning while the teachers were on their way to Masijabule School pic.twitter.com/q1Dr7n8Xhy — KZN Education (@DBE_KZN) June 23, 2020

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, at around 7am on Tuesday, a taxi was transporting school teachers was shot at by unknown suspects.

"Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds whilst a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained gunshot wound in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Mbele said.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said the teachers were rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.

"The Department will be providing counselling to the other members of staff who were in the taxi at the time and who were traumatised by the shooting. We want to make sure that they receive professional therapy," he said.

Meanwhile, the DA's Dr Imran Keeka, has called for swift action against those who carried out the attack.

Keeka, who is the DA's spokesperson on education, said the shooting will have a severe ripple effect on teaching and learning at Masijbule High School.

"The DA conveys its deepest sympathies to this school community. Our country, our province and indeed our education system has been through enough turmoil with the recent lockdown. Our schools are only now beginning to return to the so-called ‘new normal’ and the DA condemns this blatant attack in the strongest terms," he said.

