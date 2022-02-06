KZN education MEC condemns murder of South Coast principal and his wife

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu condemned the fatal shooting of the principal of the Maria Trost Junior Primary School in the Ugu District and his wife, in their home on Friday. In a statement on Saturday night, Mshengu called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting incident, and for the suspects to be brought to book.

Mshengu said the teaching profession is a noble one that must be protected and respected at all times. “As we sympathise with their loved ones, we pray to God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” said Mshengu. “On behalf of the entire education fraternity, we send condolences, courage, and peace to the family of the departed during this time of mourning,” said the department.

Over a week ago, The Mercury reported on an incident at Dassenhoek High school, west of Durban, where four pupils were stabbed. Two pupils were left seriously injured after three armed suspects broke into the school and held everyone up, according to the school’s principal. The suspects took cash and cellphones from the pupils.