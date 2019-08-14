KZN Education officials with a pupil from the school Picture: Supplied

Durban - The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, officially launched an e-learning programme, aimed at providing equitable and quality learning through the use of information and communications technology (ICT) in teaching for learners and teachers. The launch took place at Emadungeni School in the Harry Gwala district.

He said the programme will reinforce what has been done to integrate ICT in education.

“As a department and as a system, we have taken a decision to embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution. Innovative ICT-integrated classroom project facilitates teaching all subjects with ICT and has the capacity to allow children in a class to consult other classes live on a long-distance, up to the level of linking with classes of other districts,” said Mshengu.

He said that even though it was launched in PMB but their vision is to integrate e-learning and roll it out to the rest of the province.

The department said that they are confident that e-learning will improve the education environment and increase access to the digital world, which can be done by utilising digital devices and internet-based learning contents and enhancement teachers’ competency.

Mshengu said that as the department, they will mainly focus on rural and township schools that were previously disadvantaged.

“This will help learners in those rural and township areas not to have pressure to go to Emadolobheni for them to get a better education. We want the education to reach a high level when it is being compared to other countries,” he said.

He also appealed to the communities to ensure that the school and its learning equipment is protected and safe.

The Mercury