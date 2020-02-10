Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished claims that they are only using service providers whose names are found on a "special list".
MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they have noted the allegations that there are people collecting lists of companies to be submitted to the department for the purposes of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).
The Department is currently engaged in the final stages of the selection of the new suppliers for schools nutrition which are expected to commence in the 2020/21 Financial Year.
According to Mshengu, this process follows an open tender which was publicly advertised for all those meeting the criteria. Both the MEC and the HOD are on record on the importance of ensuring the free and fair process that is not tainted with any form of irregularities.
To this end, the HOD has ensured that all processes and adjudication committees are fully compliant with the applicable provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and other Treasury regulations.