KZN Education MEC rubbishes 'special list' use for Schools Nutrition Programme









The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished claims that they are only using service providers whose names are found on a "special list". Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency / ANA Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished claims that they are only using service providers whose names are found on a "special list". MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they have noted the allegations that there are people collecting lists of companies to be submitted to the department for the purposes of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). The Department is currently engaged in the final stages of the selection of the new suppliers for schools nutrition which are expected to commence in the 2020/21 Financial Year. According to Mshengu, this process follows an open tender which was publicly advertised for all those meeting the criteria. Both the MEC and the HOD are on record on the importance of ensuring the free and fair process that is not tainted with any form of irregularities. To this end, the HOD has ensured that all processes and adjudication committees are fully compliant with the applicable provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and other Treasury regulations.

"There is not a single person in the department who has authority to collect lists of companies with the intention of influencing the processes in their favour. There has not been and there will never be any instruction from the MEC or HOD to anyone to temper with due lawful processes in this regard or in any other matter. We therefore call on anyone who has information and/evidence of any person alleged to have been collecting the lists - be it the employee of the department or any other person," Mshengu said.

“We plead with all those who have information on these grave allegations to come forward with information and/or evidence so that the department can act on it. We are determined to uproot corruption wherever it rears it’s ugly head and we shall act without fear, favour or prejudice," he added.

The Mercury