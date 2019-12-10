Department officials said most of the schools, which are in uMgungundlovu, Utrecht, Ladysmith and Zululand, had their roofs blown off.
In the past few months, the Midlands and parts of northern KZN were ravaged by strong winds, tornadoes and flooding. The extreme weather also left several people dead.
It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to repair the schools, but department officials said the assessment process was under way.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said his department was co-ordinating efforts to fix the schools or make alternative arrangements to help the affected pupils when the schools reopened.