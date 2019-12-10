KZN Education MEC says 81 schools have been damaged by storms









KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. File photo by Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has said 81 of its schools have been severely damaged by storms in the past few months and are in need of urgent repairs before the 2020 school year. Department officials said most of the schools, which are in uMgungundlovu, Utrecht, Ladysmith and Zululand, had their roofs blown off. In the past few months, the Midlands and parts of northern KZN were ravaged by strong winds, tornadoes and flooding. The extreme weather also left several people dead. It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to repair the schools, but department officials said the assessment process was under way. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said his department was co-ordinating efforts to fix the schools or make alternative arrangements to help the affected pupils when the schools reopened.

“The department does not have the money to fix the schools and we will be applying to the disaster relief fund for assistance.

“Our infrastructure budget cannot cope with the needs,” he said.

“We will be working to fix the damage and we will also be looking into providing the schools with mobile classrooms to make sure that teaching and learning is not affected.”

IFP MPL and spokesperson on education, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, said she had visited several schools in Pongola and Jozini.

“The situation is quite bad, it’s not just the roof that’s damaged, the furniture is damaged and stationery for next year is damaged,” she said.

She added that an even bigger concern was how the stationery would be replaced as the budget had been exhausted.

She said she was not confident the department would be able to fix the schools in time for the 2020 school year.

“There are schools that were damaged in the 2016 storms and are still waiting to be fixed; these new schools will be joining that queue.”

DA MPL and Education spokesperson Imran Keeka said they had been informed that many schools had been damaged, but were not told the exact figure.

“What’s worrying is that while the department is busy fixing schools that have been damaged by the storm and other collapsing infrastructure, we have unruly pupils who are damaging the schools, and they will also expect that those should be prioritised, but these (schools damaged by storm) are the real priority,” he said.

The Mercury