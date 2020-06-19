KZN education suggests pupils attend schools on alternate days

Durban - In a bid to comply with Covid-19 regulations and to prevent the spread of the virus, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has proposed that pupils who return to school in phases in July and August attend classes in groups on alternate days. Dr Barney Mthembu, the acting deputy director-general of curriculum management and delivery in the provincial Department of Education, said because of the time lost due to the lockdown, the department had trimmed the curriculum for all classes except for Grade 12. “In order to comply with social distancing, we are also looking at organising classes in a restricted way. We are looking at various models that could be used,” he said. He added that one of three models that had been discussed was to split pupils, where some would attend school in the morning and the others in the afternoon. “This model was not widely accepted as there are subjects that should be studied in the morning while the mind is still fresh, like mathematics.” The second model, he said, was also not popular. This was that pupils attend bi-weekly. “The concern was that pupils would be out of school for too long.

“The last model was that pupils attend schools on alternate days. Different groups on different days.

“From what I am given to understand, the department prefers this model and has already written to the schools to express its support for this model. On the days pupils are not in school, they will be expected to be working from home,” said Mthembu.

He said parents who could afford to homeschool their children and were fearful of the virus could apply to the department to do so. He said they had a responsibility to ensure that pupils learnt at home, and that the department would monitor the learning and teaching at home.

“We urge parents to assist us in keeping their children safe by ensuring that they wear their masks all the time. Many pupils do not wear their masks outside the schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of progressed KZN Grade 12 pupils - who were effectively pushed to Grade 12 despite not meeting the requirements to be promoted to matric - could be heading for study camps to help them prepare for the final exams, set to begin in October. Those considered to be “very weak” could remain in camps until the exams were completed.

The KZN Department of Education said yesterday that the camps were among several “catch-up” proposals that were being reviewed by the department to help pupils recover study time that had been lost due to the lockdown.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to school last week. While there have been several incidents of Covid-19 infections at schools in the province, the department said it was still forging ahead with its plan for all pupils to return over the next few weeks.

Grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are expected back in school on July 7. Grades 4, 5, 8 and 9 are expected to return in August. Mthembu said their aim was to ensure that the Grade 12 pupils were ready for the exams.

“Depending on the availability of money, we would like to put the progressed pupils and those who are weaker in camps. Our proposal is that they will stay in those camps and will study until they write their final paper. We call this incubation,” he said.

He said there were between 20000 and 30000 progressed pupils in the province.

“This is still in the planning phase, but should the funds be made available, it will be implemented before October.”

Mthembu said that for the other matrics, the department was working on providing them with study aids to assist them. These included a booklet on how to study.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they supported the arrangement of classes on alternate days.

“We are still concerned about the curriculum - as you have seen there has been an outbreak in some schools which has caused learning to stop. We are worried that this might create a situation where pupils are not on the same level,” she said.

The Mercury