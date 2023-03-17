KZN EFF’s March 20 plan: Durban, Richards Bay the focus of protest

Durban - EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal say they will target the province’s economic regions – Durban and Richards Bay – on Monday as the party wants to shut down the economy to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, for a range of service-delivery issues to be addressed and for load shedding to be stopped. EFF leader in the province Mongezi Twala said while the national protest would take place in various parts of the country, in KZN the plan was to disrupt the economic centres that contained key harbours and industry.

“We will be everywhere in the province, but Durban and Richards Bay will be the focus, because those cities are where our economic resources exit the country and we are left with nothing.” He said townships like KwaMashu and areas around the M4 towards uMhlanga, should expect protests. EFF leader Julius Malema at a press conference on Wednesday reassured South Africans that the EFF had taken every step to ensure there would be no looting by “making businesses aware” of the shutdown.

He also made reference to civil unrest in Phoenix in July 2021. More than 350 people died and businesses were destroyed during the looting that took place nationally. “We know what those people are capable of. They must not outnumber you or outsmart you. If they come with the same attitude, give them the same attitude, twice. We are ready for

Phoenix. We are going to eat ‘ready for anything’,” said Malema. The EFF-led student representative councils at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and DUT said they would join Monday’s protest, while the SA Federation of Trade Unions indicated it would join the protest nationally. UMhlathuze Local Municipality said it feared the protest would spark violent clashes between the protesters and business people in that area.

Municipal manager Nkosenye Zulu said the business community would not tolerate disruption to its activities and had warned that there would be physical clashes should the protest interfere with their businesses. Zulu said taxi operators had said they would not take part in the protest and Monday would be a normal working day. UMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi warned the EFF against causing anarchy in the area.

A statement from the municipality read: “Mayor Ngwezi is calling on all residents in and around uMhlathuze not to feel threatened as the City has all its security measures ready in place to protect the citizens, businesses and all properties from any threats of the EFF. The City of uMhlathuze is ready to protect all its citizens, businesses, the port, workers and students.” EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, speaking at the City’s executive committee meeting this week, said security personnel would be on high alert. Kaunda said all municipal services would be available as employees were expected to report for duty, adding that City leadership had been assured by the EFF that the shutdown would be peaceful and there would be no disruptions.

Ministers of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) said Monday would be a normal business day. JCPS said it had also noted the mobilisation in various platforms for members of the public to join the protest action. “Government lauds residents and businesses who refuse to be intimidated or bullied and assures them that everyone in South Africa and their property will be protected.” JCPS said measures had been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment.

“Law-enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to protect them, while enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try to stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law.” The JCPS also cautioned against the spreading of messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence. “This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest. The majority of communities and various sectors of society including Santaco, National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call.”

JCPS said it would be closely monitoring the situation throughout the country and act swiftly and decisively against any threats or disruptions. “There will be high police visibility. Our law-enforcement agencies through the NatJoints will ensure multidisciplinary deployments and the necessary contingency plans are already in place.” JCPS said those who will be participating in any form of protest action across the country must ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner.