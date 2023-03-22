KZN entrepreneur excited after talks with former Nigerian president Obasanjo

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur Moses Tembe has expressed excitement following his engagement with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday. The former Nigerian head of state was in KZN to deliver the inaugural Prince Mangosuthu Foundation Lecture at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Tembe described his engagement with Obasanjo during a gala dinner as positive news for KZN, noting the number of topics they explored at the gathering. He noted the fact that Obasanjo was himself a successful farmer and had a love for agriculture. According to Tembe, the two discussed how the former president could assist in revitalising the KZN agricultural economy, which like many other sectors has been affected by the slowdown stemming from the Covid-19 lockdown.

It has been suggested in the past that KZN should use its vast and fertile land for agricultural purposes as this has potential to create jobs and stimulate the provincial economy. Tembe said the engagement with Obasanjo provided great prospects for KZN’s agriculture revival, pointing out that the engagement went beyond KZN. “We also spoke about Africa economic integration and practical ways to foster much-needed stronger economic ties on the ground between South Africa and the rest of the continent,” he added. According to Tembe, such an engagement provides an opportunity for KZN that should not be allowed to slip.