DURBAN - R1 billion will be generated for KwaZulu-Natal as hundreds of thousands of domestic and international tourists are expected to visit the province over the Easter weekend said Economic Development and Tourism MEC Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala, who was speaking ahead of the long Easter weekend said our province continues to do well in terms of attracting domestic and international visitors.

“Over 250 000 domestic and 60 000 international tourists will be in different parts of the Zulu Kingdom from tomorrow, generating a whopping R1 billion for the provincial coffers,” said Zikalala.

He said over the festive season 1 265 000 visitors spent R4 billion during their stay.

“The province continues to cement its pole position as a tourism destination of choice for domestic and international tourists,” said Zikalala.

The MEC said he expects the province to surpass its projected Easter weekend figures.

“We would like to welcome all those who have chosen to spend their Easter holidays in KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu Kingdom. We promise to give you and your family an unforgettable experience,” said Zikalala.

Phindile Makwakwa, acting Chief Executive Officer for Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said based on the rate of bookings already received for activities and accommodation, KZN looks set for another bumper season.

“We're proud to be part of what is a vibrant, creative and important economic sector for this region,” said Makwakwa.

Makwakwa said it is encouraging that holidaymakers have chosen KZN for their next short break or holiday.

She added that the province has displayed quality in their service and there is a variety of experiences.

“We can’t rest on our laurels – and it’s good to see our attractions and businesses looking at opportunities to develop and grow their businesses to meet customer expectations in this globally competitive industry,” said Makwakwa.

