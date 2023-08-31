KZN family heartbroken after two-year-old drowns while playing with friends

Durban – A family in Cottonlands, Hazelmere, is mourning the death of 2-year-old Sakhumuzi Dlamini, who drowned in a pool of water while playing with his friends. Thandanani Ntuli, Sakhumuzi’s brother, said the child was left alone with their older sister as their mother was at work.

“Sakhumuzi was playing outside with four other children; our sister had to go inside the house for a few minutes and when she came out, the children were no longer in the front yard. One of his friends came back alone and when my sister asked where he was, the small boy replied and said that he was down at the pool of water where they were playing,” he said. “My sister went with a neighbour to go and look and they found Sakhumuzi face-down and showing no signs of life. They then called the ward councillor and the police. The councillor then called Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), who confirmed that my brother was no longer alive,” he said. He said they were heartbroken about their brother’s death as they had hopes that he would grow up and follow his dreams. The toddler was described as a bubbly child who was always playful.

Ward councillor Fakazi Mdletshe said they were very sad about what had happened to the child and emphasised that families should keep a close eye on their children. “When I got a call from one of the ward committees, Rusa came to mind and when they responded there was nothing they could do to help the child,” he said. Prem Balram from Rusa said that they received a call at midday that a 2-year-old boy had drowned in a pool of water. “Upon our arrival, Rusa medics established that the community had retrieved the child’s body. He was examined by medical personnel who confirmed that he showed no signs of life,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson for Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the Verulam police have registered an inquest docket for investigation following an incident that occurred on August 23 at Cottonlands. “A 2-year-old boy reportedly went missing on Wednesday and community members helped with a search for him and he was found in a pool of water nearby. He was declared dead on the scene,” she said.