KZN family in isolation after moulana dies from Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal family has been asked to self-isolate for the prescribed 14 days after a relative who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday. Moulana Yusuf Tootla, 80, passed away after contracting the coronavirus while on a trip to Delhi in India. According to his family, Tootla began displaying symptoms and was then tested for Covid-19 at a private laboratory. In an interview with News24, Tootla's daughter said her father's diagnosis was confirmed by the lab. "He had fully recovered at home by this past weekend. On Monday evening, he felt a bit distressed… He then peacefully returned to his maker," she said. The family, who live in KwaDukuza north of Durban, have been asked to self-isolate.

"By the grace of God, we are a big family and have the support of each other. We have no fear and we firmly believe that nothing can afflict you if God has not destined it for you. We are not showing any signs of Covid-19. We are all keeping well and showing no symptoms," she said.

Tootla was buried as per Muslim burial rights by the Islamic Burial Council

IBC chairperson, Salim Kazi, said not much had changed regarding Muslim burials in light of Covid-19.

"We follow the guidelines as set out by the National Health Plan. Usually we collect the body, we then wash the body and shroud it before the person is buried. With the Covid-19 regulations, we are required to collect the body in a body bag and bury the person in the body bag. However, we still perform the usual burial rites by washing and shrouding the body. We then lay the body into a box-like structure and the person is buried," Kazi said.

He said the new regulations did not complicate the burial rites in any way.

Kazi said the moulana was buried in the early parts of Tuesday morning and the Department of Health contacted the IBC to commend them on the manner in which the funeral was carried out.

Kazi said he did not know Moulana Tootla, however he had heard good things about him.

"I never met him personally but I believe he was a very humble man," he said.

The Mercury