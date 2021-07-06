KZN father and daughter graduate with MBA degrees

AN Isipingo father and his daughter have graduated side-by-side with Master’s of Business Administration(MBA) degrees from private higher education institution MANCOSA. The institution said Vasantharaj Hansrajh Lalla and his daughter, Merisha Lalla, 35, had achieved a generational milestone.

Vasantharaj’s other daughter had also previously graduated with a degree from MANCOSA. Vasantharaj believes age should not determine when a person should stop studying. He said he pursued this degree because he always wanted to learn more. “While managing time in my studies was a challenge in addition to my daily work, I really enjoyed studying alongside my daughter,” he said.

“Graduating side by side with Merisha has definitely been an incredibly proud and special moment to me.” Merisha said: “Graduating with my father shows that that nothing is impossible and that you are never too old to learn.” She said leaving a career in journalism to pursue her MBA was a difficult decision to make.

However, the former journalist said she later found a balance between study and work as a freelance TV and radio presenter. “Having a voice and the tools to effect real change - either via a talk, my radio show or a class lesson - is the greatest reward I get from my job,” she said. She said she looks forward to pursuing her PhD in the field of Inclusive Education to make a change in the lives of differently abled people.

With a passion for the inclusive Education sector, Merisha’s focus is on the opportunities, resources, and challenges that physically and mentally-challenged people are faced with after they leave school. She said not enough was being done for these pupils once they left school and ventured into the higher learning and corporate environments. “We cannot exist alone and must always extend ourselves as much as we can. Give back always, success will come,” said Merisha.