KZN gets ready for Easter holidaymakers

DURBAN - HIGH traffic flows of up to 2 500 vehicles per hour are expected to pass into KwaZulu-Natal from today as the province gears up for the Easter long weekend. Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of the N3 Toll Concession, which manages the N3 toll route between Cedara in KZN and Heidelberg, said there would be route patrols, traffic checkpoints and law enforcement authorities along the N3. “We are collaborating with our partners in law enforcement, emergency and medical services, road safety, liquor authorities, breakdown services and others to enhance our capacity to support road users and ensure their compliance with safety measures,” she said. She said human error, driver distraction, negligence, fatigue, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and not wearing seat belts remained the leading causes of carnage on the highway. Premier Sihle Zikalala, together with the newly appointed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Peggy Nkonyeni, yesterday launched the Easter Road Safety Campaign to promote responsible road use over the weekend.

The delegation oversaw a multi-disciplinary roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza and thereafter conducted a road safety blitz at the Eastern Cape Long Distance Taxi Rank at Williams Road in the Durban CBD.

A total of 1 279 vehicles were stopped at the multi-disciplinary roadblock, with 30 infringments recorded.

Speaking to The Mercury, Zikalala said the province was expecting an influx of people and increased traffic volumes at the weekend, and it was a period when there were usually a lot of road crashes. He said they wanted to spread the message about responsible driving, and more attention would be paid to the taxi industry, especially those who were driving long distances.

“Those taxis must be in a proper condition. Drivers, as well as commuters themselves, must also embrace and follow the Covid-19 protocols. It is important that we take serious note that Covid-19 is still here. The fact that we have been able to slow the rate of infection does not mean that we are out of the woods as yet,” said Zikalala.

He said operations would be taking place all over the province, with more roadblocks and inspections being held.

Nkonyeni urged motorists to follow the rules of the road. “We are pleading with all the road users to ensure that they stick to the speed limit and obey road signs.”

