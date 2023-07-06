KZN government implored to implement measures to keep paramedics safe after hijacking of ambulance

Durban - Incidents of hijacking and other forms of abuse directed at paramedics have prompted the KwaZulu-Natal government to enlist the help of the SAPS for paramedics. This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a sitting at the KZN Legislature on Thursday.

Dube-Ncube was speaking days after a Midlands EMS ambulance was hijacked at gunpoint by a suspect who had just been involved in an accident on the N3 near Lions River. The suspect sped off northbound towards Nottingham Road and collided with other vehicles, damaging the ambulance, in an attempt to evade the authorities, before being arrested. The premier’s response was prompted by a call from IFP MPL Ncamisile Nkwanyana, who decried the attacks against the paramedics. Presenting her motion during Thursday’s sitting, the MPL challenged Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to do everything possible to ensure paramedics’ safety. “A paramedic is a highly trained and skilled medical professional who is educated to carry out some of the duties of a physician. It is appreciated that paramedics have the right to be safe while they work, however, the concerns that some paramedics are neglecting patients citing safety concerns when working at night is of great concern,” said the MPL.

She added that it was important for the MEC to inform the public of the department’s plans to keep paramedics safe. “The MEC must present a plan with tangible solutions to protect the paramedics and other service providers who have become soft targets for criminals,” the MPL stressed. She called for the matter to be attended to swiftly. The KZN premier said the provincial government had taken note of the incidents.