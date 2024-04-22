KZN government launches programme to assist small-scale farmers grow commercial businesses

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched the Integrated Agricultural Development Programme in Richmond last week to help grow small-scale farmers into sustainable commercial businesses. The provincial government said 1 128 tractors worth R17 million and other implements were allocated to these farmers. “At a later stage these items will be distributed to all districts when champion MECs roll out the programme.”

During the launch the premier, who was joined by KZN Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma, handed over ownership certificates to community projects. Dube-Ncube said through this initiative the provincial government aimed to strengthen the ability of farming groups to maintain, take responsibility and care for their assets. She said additional mentorship and mechanisation training would be provided to community projects that were experiencing challenges in their farming activities to ensure self-sufficiency.

“Sustainable mechanisation is critical in the development of the value chain and food system and through this programme we are ensuring that even our small-scale farmers are given an opportunity to be competitive,” she said. The premier said the beneficiaries would be able to sufficiently cultivate land, be more efficient, effective and environmentally friendly in their operations. Zuma said the integrated programme was a solution to mechanisation constraints, livestock and crop challenges confronting smallholder and community farming projects.

“In many areas you still find that farmers lack access to mechanisation needed to increase productivity and crop yields” he said. Dube-Ncube said that food security was a priority for KZN and the provincial government remained committed to opening the market for farmers through the Radical Agrarian Socio-Economic Transformation (RASET) programme. “We want our farmers to be game-changers of the market. We committed during the State of the Province Address to assist farmers to meet demands of the province. We want them to supply major markets locally and eventually service cross-border markets. We are ready to assist them to meet any criteria,” she said.

The premier handed over cheques to beneficiaries during the event. One of beneficiaries, SyaJay Agricultural Services, which is 100% black owned, received a cheque and equipment. According to the provincial government, the SyaJay Agricultural Services project was approved for total funding of R5.6m from the Agricultural Development Agency (ADA) and 10 hydroponic tunnels, cooling and irrigation systems had been completed, among other things.

Sya Ngcobo, of SyaJay Agricultural Services, said over and above becoming a profitable sustainable business, their vision was to create an information hub. He said the company wanted to function as a demonstration site where small-holder farmers could sharpen their skills and gain crucial sectoral knowledge. “In many instances you find that some farmers struggle once they have penetrated the market. Even though they may have good quality produce, vegetables do not sell because of incorrect packaging. We want to teach our farmers and give them an opportunity to come and see how it is done from the work we will be doing,” said Ngcobo.