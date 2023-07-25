KZN government to focus on bottleneck projects in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government has declared its resolve to deal with any service delivery queries when it holds the Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) Cabinet Day in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality on Wednesday. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead the delegation of Members of the Executive Council (MECs) who will visit a number of projects across the district in a bid to determine the progress.

Government spokesperson Bongi Gwala said the main purpose of the OSS programme is to strengthen public participation while enabling the provincial government to assess progress in service delivery. He added that the operation also serves as a platform to monitor, evaluate and fast-track the implementation of various services and programmes to improve the lives of communities. “The challenges affecting residents in uMgungundlovu district include a decline in business activity as a result of load shedding, water challenges, pollution, unemployment, crime and service delivery issues,” said Gwala.