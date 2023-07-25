Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

KZN government to focus on bottleneck projects in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas

KZN cabinet members

KZN cabinet members who will visit uMgungundlovu District as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe on Wednesday in a bid to deal with service delivery bottlenecks. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government has declared its resolve to deal with any service delivery queries when it holds the Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) Cabinet Day in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality on Wednesday.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will lead the delegation of Members of the Executive Council (MECs) who will visit a number of projects across the district in a bid to determine the progress.

Government spokesperson Bongi Gwala said the main purpose of the OSS programme is to strengthen public participation while enabling the provincial government to assess progress in service delivery.

He added that the operation also serves as a platform to monitor, evaluate and fast-track the implementation of various services and programmes to improve the lives of communities.

“The challenges affecting residents in uMgungundlovu district include a decline in business activity as a result of load shedding, water challenges, pollution, unemployment, crime and service delivery issues,” said Gwala.

More on this

He added that the occasion will also be utilised to respond to – and remove – bottlenecks that frustrate service delivery to the communities.

Among the communities to be visited will be Sobantu Township in Msunduzi municipality while Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, will visit projects in Mkhambathini Local Municipality which is also under uMgungundlovu district.

Wednesday’s public engagement comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted an Imbizo also in the district.

Related Topics:

Provincial Government2023PietermaritzburgKwaZulu-NatalNomusa Dube-Ncube

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe