KZN graduate dedicates DUT degree to her grandmother who raised her after her mom died

Durban – A 28-year-old woman from the Oshabeni area of Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal dedicated her Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Technology (Heavy Current) degree from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to her grandmother. The DUT Autumn graduation ceremony was held on Monday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

When Sthokozo Mpisane was just 11 years old, her mother passed away and her grandmother, Bathini Danca, raised her. The road to receiving her degree has not been without its challenges as Mpisane was forced to drop out of her BTech studies in 2020 due to financial issues. However, despite facing financial woes Mpisane’s determination helped her return to complete her studies the next year after she paid her outstanding fees.

Mpisane let her grandmother wear the graduation outfit she wore when she received her diploma in 2018 to this week’s graduation ceremony. “The reason I decided to let my granny wear my graduation gown and hood is that in 2018, I graduated with my diploma which I had dedicated to myself. “It then pushed me to get the second qualification for my gogo because my mother passed away when I was 11 years old. My granny raised me through many hardships, it was not easy but we are here today,” said Mpisane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sthokozo Mpisane and her grandmother Bathini Danca after she graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Technology (Heavy Current) degree from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). Danca wore Mpisane’s 2018 diploma graduation outfit to the graduation. Picture: Supplied Mpisane thanked God that her grandmother was still alive to see her receive her BTech degree.

Story continues below Advertisement

DUT said Danca was ecstatic and very proud of her hard-working granddaughter. She could not hold back her tears when she heard Mpisane's name being called on stage, added the university. According to DUT, Danca wished that her daughter, Mpisane’s mother, was still alive to witness her graduation.

Story continues below Advertisement