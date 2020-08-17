KZN gran loses battle to Covid-19

Durban - The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Pietermaritzburg is mourning another resident who succumbed to Covid-19, pushing up the death toll from the disease at the facility to 13. The chairperson of the home, Dev Naidoo, confirmed that an 82-year-old grandmother died on Saturday. He said she underwent a test for Covid-19 on July 21 but received her positive result only last Wednesday. Naidoo said she had been kept in isolation from the day she was tested. ABH in Pietermaritzburg suffered a huge loss last month when seven residents died within two weeks. Naidoo said the deaths had left many residents feeling anxious and depressed. The facility was at full capacity with 32 residents at the start of the national lockdown in March, but the spate of deaths has reduced that number significantly. ABH had to also transfer at least 10 residents to the government-funded quarantine facility at the Royal Showgrounds after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“While the home has suffered its 13th death, which is indeed sad, we must acknowledge the true emergence of humanity. The support that we received has been overwhelming. To witness the way people from across the country and abroad have rallied to our call for help, has restored our faith in humanity,” Naidoo said.

He said this outpouring of kindness had contributed to the upliftment of the morale of the elderly.

He said a psychologist had also offered his services weekly, to speak to the residents and assess their mental health while offering them coping mechanisms to deal with the deaths of their friends and the lockdown restrictions.

He appealed for other medical practitioners such as psychologists, physiotherapists, counsellors and podiatrists, and beauticians, to offer their services to the residents.

“It will be very therapeutic for them and will lift their spirits,” Naidoo said.

“There is a glimpse of hope through the generosity of our donors, from whom we humbly request continued support.

“We will emerge stronger to pursue our goal of holistically caring for our aged during this difficult period and beyond.”