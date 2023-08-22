KZN graphic designer makes a name for herself

Durban - Graphic designer Siphokazi Nogojela, 28, is an example of how far self-belief and determination can take one, having started her printing and branding company with no business experience or equipment. Seven years later her business, Poshy A Printing and Branding, is a beneficiary of Wild Coast Sun’s Enterprise and Supplier Development Funding, aimed at growing sustainable local businesses and creating shared economic growth in the region.

A self-taught graphic designer, Nogojela said she started the business in 2016 despite not having equipment. She now has five employees between her offices at Msizazwe and Wild Coast Sun. “I am challenged daily to come up with creative ideas for signage and posters. I now own a printing machine which enables me to handle all jobs in-house and our customer base has grown to include schools and more businesses. When I started, I had to outsource everything,” she said.

Nogojela said her advice for budding entrepreneurs was to “start small and believe in yourself”. “When I approached the Wild Coast Sun last year for a business proposal, I had to believe in my craft and for them to see the potential. Now I do their vinyl printing and we have an office as well at the venue and they have even sponsored an industrial machine. This just shows how good it is to believe in your craft.’’ Wild Coast Sun Resort said it wanted to drive development of the small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) sector in and around Port Edward, empowering locals with equipment and training to grow into respected suppliers.

It started working with Nogojela last September and provided her with an industrial printing machine and in-house graphic design training. It said Poshy A handles all artwork, designs and printing of digital posters at the resort. “All vinyl signage printing is now done in-house, which means quicker turnaround time as well as the benefit of being able to customise as much as we can,” said Bandile Mdliva, socio-economic development and community liaison manager at Wild Coast Sun.