KZN guard nabbed for murder after man is shot in dispute over mask

DURBAN - A security guard at the Mpofana Municipality is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot dead a 25-year-old man, during a dispute over wearing a mask. Zama Mchunu said her brother, Lindokuhle had gone with his friend to the local municipal offices on Tuesday to get proof of residence documents as they wanted to apply for jobs. Mchunu said she was told by the friend that they were denied access to the municipal office, and were told to wear their masks properly by a security guard who was apparently known to Lindokuhle. Mchunu said she was told that while the friend was allowed into the office, the guard and Lindokuhle argued, and the shooting occurred. Mchunu said she rushed to the scene after receiving a telephone call about the shooting.

“I held him in my arms and asked him what happened? Who shot you? But he was struggling to breathe and there was blood everywhere. He held my arm tight and said ‘my sister, please hold me’. In his hand, he had a phone and mask,” she said.

She said Lindokuhle was taken to a hospital but she was later notified that he had passed away.

Mchunu said her brother had big dreams and had been determined to get a job.

“I’m hurt, very hurt. The family has a huge amount of anger about what happened. The pain of losing my brother is indescribable, and I want the suspect to rot in jail,” added Mchunu.

The security officer is believed to employed by a private security company that is contracted by the municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a 31-year-old security officer had been arrested.

Mbhele said that a case of murder was opened at the Mooi River police station and the suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

