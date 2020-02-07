KZN health clears the air over suspected coronavirus cases









KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. Picture: Siphiwe Moyo/KZN Department of Health Durban - The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has reassured the public that two people, suspected of being infected by the coronavirus, were cleared by medical tests.

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed on Thursday that the department was aware of two cases that exhibited symptoms that were not dissimilar to those of coronavirus, but pointed out that these these were subsequently found to be false alarms after laboratory tests were conducted.

"There is no laboratory confirmation of the virus for the above-mentioned cases. As a precaution, one case is being handled by the Department at one of its facilities, while the other one is currently being managed by a private healthcare facility in Durban," she said.





Simelane-Zulu added that the department could confidently state that there were confirmed cases because even in the cases in question, neither of the patients presented with symptoms after 14 days of the incubation period for coronavirus.





"The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients closely, in accordance with the extensive stringent measures and protocols that have been put in place as announced by the National Department of Health," she said.





She added that members of the public will be duly notified of any new developments by the National Department of Health.





"Until then, the Department would like to appeal to the media, and community of KwaZulu-Natal at large to remain calm and avoid being misled by false and sensational statements which are peddled on social media platforms," Simelane-Zulu said.



