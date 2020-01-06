Picture: Twitter

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has condemned those responsible for an attack on paramedics at Durban's Ntuzuma E section on Monday. According to Craig Grindell Netcare 911’s managing director as the Netcare 911 emergency medical services practitioners were loading the patient into the ambulance, they were approached by two people who demanded that they hand over their possessions, and then fled the scene.

“One of the robbers sprayed a liquid, believed to be petrol or brake fluid, into the eyes of the ambulance emergency assistant and he was temporarily blinded. Another Netcare 911 response vehicle rushed to the scene and both the patient and the ambulance crew member were transported to hospital for further treatment," he said.

In a statement, the department said although they were unable to comment regarding the details of the attack, and the matter concerns a private ambulance service, they nevertheless condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms.

"The department remains concerned about attacks on paramedics broadly, and has formed a task team that is seized with the responsibility of formulating a strategy on how to improve the security of its EMS personnel. Regrettably, the Department is unable to divulge details of these security measures at this stage. The Department wishes to reiterate, however, that co-operation between the public and the law enforcement authorities remains the most effective and practical approach to win the fight against this and other forms of crime. We therefore urge the public to come forward with any information about actual incidents or any plans by unscrupulous individuals to launch any attack on members of EMS," the department said.