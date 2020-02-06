Durban - The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that they are aware of two suspected coronavirus cases in KwaZulu-Natal.
On Thursday, department spokesperson, Noluthando Nkosi, said that although there was no laboratory confirmation of the virus, they were monitoring the situation.
"One case is being handled by the department at one of its facilities, and the other one is currently being managed by a private facility in Durban. The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients quite closely," he said.
Nkosi said the public would be duly notified of any new developments.
"Otherwise, the department would like to appeal to the community of KwaZulu-Natal to remain calm and avoid being misled by false statements which are peddled on social media platforms," she said.