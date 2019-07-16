Picture: Pixabay

Durban - THE Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has ordered a probe into the death of a 63-year-old patient who was allegedly beaten to death by another patient at the same hospital. It is alleged that on Sunday, the 51-year-old man was admitted to the Ngwelezane Hospital in Empangeni, north of Durban.

He is believed to have made his way to the bed of the older man and beat him repeatedly.

Staff on duty at the hospital heard the victim’s screams and rushed to the ward.

According to a statement by the department, when nursing staff arrived, they found that attacker punching the man.

The two patients were then quickly separated by security, and attended to by nurses and doctors. Attempts to revive the deceased patient were unfortunately not successful, and he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged attacker was sedated and put into an isolation ward.

The matter was also reported to the police and the alleged perpetrator is currently being kept in seclusion, and under police guard.

Provincial Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, called for the matter to be investigation.

“The hospital has been in constant communication with close relatives of the deceased patient. Counselling services have also been arranged for personnel that were exposed to the incident,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said the department will work closely with police and the victim’s family in handling this matter going forward.

DA acting spokesperson for health, Dr Imran Keeka, has condemned the attack.

The Mercury