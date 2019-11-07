KZN health department reels under legal claims









A multimillion-rand lawsuit against a hospital has laid bare the crisis faced by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health over medical negligence claims that have gone through the roof. Picture: Pexels Durban - A multimillion-rand lawsuit against a hospital has laid bare the crisis faced by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health over medical negligence claims that have gone through the roof. Greytown Hospital senior management told members of the health portfolio committee that they recently paid R11million in a medical negligence claim as compensation to a patient after a botched medical procedure. As part of efforts to reduce medico-legal bills, the department announced yesterday that it was establishing a directorate to be responsible for investigating every potential claim, and each medico-legal claim that was lodged against it. The committee members toured the province last month to assess the state of health-care facilities. In Greytown, they found that key challenges like staff shortages and archaic record keeping were serious contributing factors.

The details of the suit were not made public, but the hospital admitted to facing more legal claims that were at various stages of investigation.

The office of the auditor- general confirmed last month that the department, which had a budget of R45billion, was facing about R20bn in lawsuits.

“Greytown Hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in the uMzinyathi district with a budget of about R300m. It has about 12 primary health-care facilities linked to it and also has a TB hospital that is linked to it,” said IFP MPL Les Govender, who was part of the delegation.

“The hospital did not brief us on the nature of the claims, but it admitted that it had paid out a claim of R11m,” he said.

Govender said the hospital had a number of challenges that were contributing to the ballooning legal claims against it.

“They have serious staff challenges and are struggling to attract skills. Because of its location, not many people want to work there. There are funded posts for doctors, nurses and IT specialists that have not been filled because of lack of interest from applicants,” said Govender.

He said they recommended that the hospital build its own staff accommodation in order to attract skilled professionals.

The DA’s Dr Imran Keeka said they were informed that the hospital also found it difficult to defend some of the legal claims because of a lack of proper filing.

“For a district hospital to lose so much money on a lawsuit is not good, it should be going to services,” he said.

The department said the increase in medico-legal claims was a global phenomenon that remained a serious concern, as it put severe pressure on its already inadequate budget.

“During the 2018/2019 financial year, a total of 450 new medico-legal claims were received, which increased the total number of medico-legal cases to above 2600.”

The department said it was in the process of establishing a panel of lawyers who were going to represent the department in court.

