KZN Health MEC dismisses claims that Addington Hospital withheld Covid-19 stats

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has dismissed allegations that Addington Hospital has been withholding statistics on the number of nurses who tested positive for the coronavirus. MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who spoke to The Mercury, dismissed the claim. According to Simelane-Zulu, the first confirmed case at the hospital was a nurse whose husband was employed at St Augustine’s Hospital, who had also been infected. She said as soon as the nurse tested positive, the matter was reported, adding that the hospital’s chief executive then addressed staff, and started tracing and testing those who had come into contact with the nurse. “It is not true that the hospital has been withholding statistics. The reason this cannot be true is that testing is not done by the hospital.

“People are tested by the laboratory and the results are communicated directly to the patient, not through the hospital. There is no way that the hospital could withhold the information,” said Simelane-Zulu. Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA’s provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu, said nurses raised their concerns last week.

“Our members are concerned that only a portion of people were tested. They want everyone in the hospital to be tested,” Shabangu said.

An Addington hospital nurse, who asked not to be named, said: “There are a lot of workers in the hospital and most have not been tested, including me. They should just test all of us.”

Simelane-Zulu said that once a patient had been tested by the National Health Laboratory Service, the results were sent directly to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which immediately informed the minister.

“We get the statistics as a province and we write a report to the minister. One of the categories is that of health-care workers who have been infected in private and public sectors.”

The Mercury