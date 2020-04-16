KZN health MEC intervenes in Kingsway Hospital closure after Covid-19 case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has sent officials to Kingsway Hospital to investigate its closure due to concerns about Covid-19 exposure at the facility. Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said they were still investigating whether an alert needed to be made to patients and visitors who attended the hospital during a specific time frame to present themselves for testing. Simelane-Zulu said the investigation would be linked to that of the closure of St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban last week under similar circumstances. Both hospitals belong to the Netcare Group. “We note the decision by management of Kingsway Hospital to close the hospital, following the latest Covid-­19-related incidents at the facility, which are extremely worrying,” Simelane-Zulu said. “We have sent a team of senior departmental officials to investigate what has transpired.”

She added that the department would demand “consequence management” if it transpired that the situation at the two hospitals was triggered by negligence.

Netcare operates one of the biggest private hospital networks in South Africa. The company’s regional director, Craig Murphy, said that the exposure came about through a patient who was admitted to Kingsway’s emergency unit with a suspected stroke on April 4, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus four days later.

“Upon admission, the patient was risk assessed and screened for Covid-19 symptoms,” he said.

According to Murphy, the patient showed no signs of infection and when his family was questioned, they reported no symptoms or exposure to risks.

“During his hospitalisation, the patient was visited by his general practitioner on the evening of April 7, who mentioned to the treating specialist that he had recently treated him for flu-like symptoms on April 1. He requested a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure even though the patient was still asymptomatic,” Murphy said.

“The test results of the patient came back on Apr il 8, confirming he had a Covid-19 infection.”

The company was forced to close St Augustine’s for admissions last week after 66 people at the facility, 44 of them medical staff, tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Health Department, five people died after contracting Covid-19 at the hospital.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa has now accused the Netcare group of acting negligently as this was the second hospital to experience a contact outbreak.

KZN provincial spokesperson for Denosa, Mandla Shabangu, said: “Health-care workers are stressed and confused. Some of them said they wore PPE (personal protective equipment) while dealing with the patient but there were some who didn’t. This situation is just going from bad to worse.”

The Mercury