KZN hospitals will not close when there's a Covid-19 case, says MEC

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has said the department will not be closing down hospitals when there is a Covid-19 case. She said the issue of infections in hospitals was something the department was going to be faced with moving forward. “From time to time, we are going to have infections in our facilities and the important thing is how we deal with it,” she said. Simelane-Zulu was responding to questions about Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Phoenix. She confirmed that the hospital had nine Covid-19 positive cases, including six health-care workers and three patients.

The MEC said some results were still outstanding.

Simelane-Zulu noted that some health-care workers wanted to down tools because the hospital was not closed.

“We are not going to close the hospital, but we have looked at the areas that have been infected, we have made sure those areas have been cleaned and while waiting for results, we have converted some of the wards into quarantine areas,” she said.

She said that in order to allow the facility to function, only the area where there was an infection would be closed and the people in that section would be tested. The reason for this protocol, said Simelane-Zulu, was that people would not be able to receive treatment if hospitals were closed.

“One day we might find ourselves with infections in three of the biggest hospitals in eThekwini, and there’s no way we might be able to close all of them and say people will not be getting treatment,” she said.

Yesterday, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said the number of cases at the hospital had gone up to 12. Nehawu provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said two doctors, seven nurses and three patients had tested positive for the virus.

Zulu said the union had demanded more testing of workers, that the entire hospital be disinfected and that operations in the affected sections be temporarily suspended.

“We requested management to establish occupational health and safety committees, and to provide us with data on personal protective equipment and the training of staff,” he said.

But health department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said that in accordance with the National Disaster Act, the department could not confirm cases that had not been confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

DA spokesperson on health, Dr Rishigen Viranna, said the DA was concerned with the escalating infections reported at MGMH. He said the selective screening for Covid-19 would not create an accurate picture because health-care workers intermingle between wards, clinics and rest areas.

“With a first reported case at Stanger Hospital, we saw action - hospital closure, health worker testing, contact tracing and self-isolation of persons under investigation,” he said.

This was not the case at MGMH, said Viranna.

