KZN Human Settlements MEC to launch two rural housing projects worth about R100 million in Jozini

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements will launch two housing projects in Jozini in neighbouring wards in Northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho "KK" Nkosi will officiate the launch.

“The two launches will take place at the Jozini Ward 5 Rural Housing Project in Ward 5 and the Siqakatha Rural Housing Project in Ward 6 under Jozini Local Municipality in uMkhanyakude District Municipality.” The Department added that MEC will be launching the first phases of the two projects with Phase one of each of the projects consisting of 300 housing units, each costing R49 million. “These two projects will each have an eventual total yield of 1 000 units. This means 2 000 households are set to benefit in these two neighbouring Wards.”

The Department said that the MEC of Provincial Human Settlements Department and its political head as represented by the Department’s Executing Authority have a sole constitutional prerogative to initiate and officiate in housing project launches and hand-overs. “No one is authorised or entrusted with the mandate of launching and handing over housing projects in the province, except the MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works.” Nkosi said that the remaining 700 units in each project will be implemented in subsequent phases in the forthcoming financial years.