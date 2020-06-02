KZN International Business Forum delivers PPE to Chatsworth schools
The principals from the schools - Nomzamo Mandela Primary, Seven Hills Primary, Montford Primary, Beacon Ridge Primary, Brindhaven Secondary, Montarena Secondary and Welbedene Secondary - met at one of the schools to receive masks, face shields, lunch boxes and stationery on Sunday.
Sipho Faku, a member of the ANC Youth League in Ward 77, said a group went to all the schools in their ward to determine if they were ready to open.
Faku said as a member of Covac (Coronavirus Action Committee), a group of volunteers assisting the Chatsworth community during the lockdown, he was able to source sponsors from the Covac committee to assist with some of the issues the schools were faced with.
“We made contact with KZNIBF who were more than happy to assist us and there are 600 children in total from the seven schools that will benefit in Ward 77,” he said.
The donation of the masks would at least ensure the safety of the children, said Faku.
Omie Singh, the president of KZNIBF and former MP, said the organisation, which had been providing masks and face shields to essential workers at police stations and courthouses from KwaDukuza to Umlazi, received a call for help on Friday.
“No country expected this virus to be so severe that it could kill thousands throughout the world.
“While the world is looking for a cure, we need to play a role to prevent the spread of the virus in every possible way,” he said.
The Mercury