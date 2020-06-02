KZN International Business Forum delivers PPE to Chatsworth schools

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal International Business Forum (KZNIBF) recently donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to seven schools in Chatsworth that had not yet received their supplies from the government.

The principals from the schools - Nomzamo Mandela Primary, Seven Hills Primary, Montford Primary, Beacon Ridge Primary, Brindhaven Secondary, Montarena Secondary and Welbedene Secondary - met at one of the schools to receive masks, face shields, lunch boxes and stationery on Sunday.

Sipho Faku, a member of the ANC Youth League in Ward 77, said a group went to all the schools in their ward to determine if they were ready to open.

Faku said as a member of Covac (Coronavirus Action Committee), a group of volunteers assisting the Chatsworth community during the lockdown, he was able to source sponsors from the Covac committee to assist with some of the issues the schools were faced with.

“We made contact with KZNIBF who were more than happy to assist us and there are 600 children in total from the seven schools that will benefit in Ward 77,” he said.