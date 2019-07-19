Social development MEC Nohlanhla Khoza Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - In a first of its kind, the Department of Social Development has established places of safety for men who are victims of gender-based violence. Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza made the announcement while tabling her budget this week.

She said two places in uMgungundlovu and eThekwini had been set up for men who were victims of abuse.

The department tabled its R3.5billion budget, of which about R57million has been budgeted for the Victim Empowerment programme that assists those who are victims of abuse.

“The department has listened to the voice of men crying for help as they also become victims of gender- based violence.

“In response, the department has established two shelters for men in the uMgungundlovu district and eThekwini metro. To date, 69 men have used these services. We encourage men to come forward and not suffer in silence,” Khoza said.

Khoza said domestic abuse was on the rise.

“Our province is experiencing an increase in incidents of domestic gender- based violence and femicide.”

She said the department had also established 22 white-door centres of hope - community-based safe centres that offered safe, immediate and short-term intervention to victims.

She said these could be increased to 36 this financial year.

IFP spokesperson on Social Development Ncamisile Nkwanyana said the department also needed to address attacks on people with albinism. “There are still attacks and killings directed at people with albinism. They still go missing without a trace.

“They are brutally killed and buried in pieces. They have told us that when they report these cases to the police, the normal answer they get is that they can’t open a case because no one was injured.

“We urge the Department of Social Development to work closely with the Department of Health and Community Safety and Liaison to provide efforts to support and protect people living with albinism,” she said.

The department said those in need of the service should come to any of their offices, a police station or call the department’s call centre that would assist them accordingly, depending on the severity of the case.

It said its call centre was linked to other resources, including the SAPS, and the centre had the capacity to pinpoint where a person was calling from and dispatch help to them.

The Mercury